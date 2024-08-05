Burning Vehicle Under Investigation In Bay City

Police and Fire investigators in Bay City are investigating a burning vehicle that was reported early Monday morning.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, units responded to the 400 block of Harrison Street just after midnight and found the fully-involved vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished and police used a drone to search the area, but were unable to find any victims or suspects. Witnesses reportedly told investigators they saw a dark colored vehicle drive to the back of the property, followed by large flames and explosions.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at (989) 892-8571 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.