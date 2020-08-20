      Weather Alert

Burned Body Found in Bay County

Ann Williams
Aug 20, 2020 @ 6:26pm
The Bay County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a burned body was discovered behind an abandoned building in Mt. Forest Township. The property owner called police after finding the body Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Troy Cunningham said it appeared to be a woman, and had likely been there for less than a week. The State Police Crime Lab was called in after the discovery.

If you have any information, call the Bay County Sheriff’s office at 989-895-4050.

