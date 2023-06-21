Burn Bans Reinstated in the GLBR
June 21, 2023 5:30AM EDT
A resurgence of dry conditions has led the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to issue burn bans in Bay, Midland, and Isabella Counties.
According to the department, fire risk has returned to very high or extreme levels for most of the Lower Peninsula. As long as the order is in effect, debris burning is not permitted anywhere in the county. The DNR advises that residents check with local ordinances and fire agencies before lighting a campfire or other recreational fire.