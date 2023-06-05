Burn Ban In Effect in Saginaw

As of last Friday, the city of Saginaw has issued a city wide burn ban.

The ban is for all outdoor burning on both public and private property, which includes residential recreational fires. The lack of rain over the past couple weeks has heightened dry conditions around the entire state, which can culminate in a major fire like the one in Crawford County.

Anyone caught violating the burn ban could be subject to a $1,000 fine. The ban will remain in effect until there is a sustained of rainfall as determined by the city fire chief and fire marshal.