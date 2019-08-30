      Weather Alert

Bullet Grazes Girl

Ann Williams
Aug 30, 2019 @ 1:51pm
Michigan State Police say an 11-year-old girl is in good condition after being grazed by a bullet in Saginaw Thursday. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the area of Bond and Lyons Streets.

State Police spokesman Lt. Dave Kaiser said the girl was outside her home when the bullet struck her. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and released. Kaiser said it appears there was an exchange of gunfire between people involved in a dispute about a block away, and the girl was an unintended target.

Kaiser said says there is a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made.

