Bullet Grazes Girl

source: WSGW file photo
Michigan State Police say an 11-year-old girl is in good condition after being grazed by a bullet in Saginaw Thursday. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the area of Bond and Lyons Streets.
State Police spokesman Lt. Dave Kaiser said the girl was outside her home when the bullet struck her. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and released. Kaiser said it appears there was an exchange of gunfire between people involved in a dispute about a block away, and the girl was an unintended target.
Kaiser said says there is a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made.