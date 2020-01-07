Building Demolition Off Bay City Commission Agenda With Solid Waste Revisions Being Considered
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott. (Photo courtesy City of Bay City)
A scheduled public hearing and vote regarding a property deemed dangerous at 1200 Fremont in Bay City were removed from the City Commission agenda after the property owners obtained a demolition permit. City Manager Dana Muscott says the move works well for the city which won’t have to be reimbursed for costs.
Commissioners are also proceeding with proposed changes to the city’s solid waste ordinances which haven’t been revised for approximately
20 years. Muscott believes the revisions will result in more convenience for residents as the city hopes to reverse budget losses in areas like large brush pick up. A final Commission vote is expected later this month after Monday night’s first reading.