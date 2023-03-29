Buena Vista Township Filing to Remove Board of Trustees Member

The Buena Vista Township Board of Trustees is seeking the removal of one of their members.

On Monday night, the board agreed to file a petition with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office to remove Trustee Eddie Billings after a live stream video was posted to Facebook where Billings is reported to make threatening remarks. Township officials say Billings appears intoxicated in the video and allegedly claims he will take 12 people with him if he leaves this earth. No specific names are given in the alleged threat.

The board is filing the petition in accordance with Michigan law.