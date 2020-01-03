Buena Vista Township Considers Police, Fire Merger
(WSGW file photo)
Police and fire services may fall under one department in Buena Vista Township as officials look at the possibility of a merger of the two.
The matter is scheduled for discussion at a town hall meeting Friday, January 3 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The township Board of Trustees previously tabled discussion on the matter at a December board meeting. Officials say a merger could create potential savings for the township, though it’s likely firefighter layoffs would occur as police officers become cross trained in firefighting duties.
The meeting will be held at the Buena Vista Community Center at 1940 South Outer Dr.