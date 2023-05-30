Buena Vista K-9 Cop Injured in Dog Bowl

A K9 officer was injured at a special event in Frankenmuth over the weekend.

Police say Nvee, a member of the Buena Vista Township Police Department, was participating in the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl on Sunday in a police demonstration. Nvee hyperextended his right leg, according to his handler Officer Doug Stacer. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, Nvee had to be transported to Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in Bloomfield Township.

Follow up procedures will likely be necessary, but much more won’t be known until sometime Tuesday.