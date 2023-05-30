WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Buena Vista K-9 Cop Injured in Dog Bowl

By News Desk
May 30, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Share
Buena Vista K-9 Cop Injured in Dog Bowl
(source: Buena Vista Township Police)

A K9 officer was injured at a special event in Frankenmuth over the weekend.

Police say Nvee, a member of the Buena Vista Township Police Department, was participating in the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl on Sunday in a police demonstration. Nvee hyperextended his right leg, according to his handler Officer Doug Stacer. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, Nvee had to be transported to Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in Bloomfield Township.

Follow up procedures will likely be necessary, but much more won’t be known until sometime Tuesday.

Popular Stories

1

Police Searching for Missing Northern Michigan Teens
2

Fake Police Scam Making Rounds in Saginaw
3

Saginaw County Man and Mom Charged in Toddler's Death
4

Truck Crashes into Saginaw Township Church, Victim Deceased
5

Fashion Square Cutting Incident