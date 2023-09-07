Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows due to peptic ulcer

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen announced Wednesday that he is postponing the rest of his September concerts in order to receive treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

“Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows,” Springsteen revealed in a statement posted to Instagram.

The now-delayed shows, part of his 2023 tour with the E Street Band, included dates in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

This is not the first time the 73-year-old Springsteen has had to postpone dates during this tour. Two Philadelphia shows in August were postponed due to an undisclosed illness. Additionally, Springsteen postponed three shows back in March for the same reason.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a note to his fans, acknowledging those in Pennsylvania who have now had their shows delayed twice. “Apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some.”

Peptic ulcer disease occurs when an open sore develops on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The most common symptoms of peptic ulcers include indigestion, abdominal pain, getting too full too fast, nausea, vomiting, bloating and burping, the clinic and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases explains.

Usually, peptic ulcers are caused by infections from the H. Pylori bacteria — which you can get from coming into contact with another infected person’s vomit, stool or saliva — as well as long-term use of anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen.

In his statement Springsteen also thanked his fans for their patience and promised to be back on stage shortly.

“Thank you for your understanding and support,” he wrote. “We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

Ticketholders will receive information about the rescheduled concert dates, the statement added.

Springsteen & The E Street Band’s 2023 tour kicked off on Feb. 1. It’s Springsteen’s first major tour since The River Tour in 2017.