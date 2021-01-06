Browns head coach positive for COVID, will miss playoff game

▶ Watch Video: NFL wraps up regular season, prepares for playoffs

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday. The result means Stefanski will miss the team’s first playoff game since 2002.

The Browns said special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach. The team also closed its facility as it conducts contact tracing.

We were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19. Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Mhh9Zt1e4d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2021

The team said two players and two more coaching staff members — tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard — also tested positive. According to NFL rules, anyone testing positive must sit out at least 10 days.

“The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” the Browns said in a statement.

NFL Network identified three-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Joel Bitonio and receiver KhaDarel Hodge as the players who tested positive for COVID-19.

#Browns LG Joel Bitonio and WR KhaDarel Hodge tested positive for COVID-19, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2021

The Browns had the NFL’s longest drought without a playoff appearance. The team beat the Steelers for the regular season finale, but are scheduled to play this Sunday against their division rival for the AFC wild-card matchup at Heinz Field, where they haven’t won in 17 years.