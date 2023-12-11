Bronx building partially collapses

▶ Watch Video: CBS News New York

NEW YORK — Emergency responders are on the scene of a partial building collapse in the Bronx.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at a six-story building on West Burnside Avenue in Phelan Place.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

All utilities have been shut off at the building, which is located at 172 West Burnside Avenue in Morris Heights.

Video from the scene shows a large part of the building still standing. It appears as though the corner of the building collapsed all the way from the roof down to the street. Several rooms within the building are now exposed to the street.

The base of the building appears to have a sidewalk shed on it. The shed is now partially surrounded by an extensive pile of rubble.

Numerous emergency responders are on the scene.

