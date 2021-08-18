Bronner’s of Frankenmuth Hiring Seasonal Workers in Job Fair

Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth will be filling a number of positions at its job fair on September 8.
Interested individuals should enter Bronner’s south entrance between noon and 5:00 p.m. and come to the program center in section 2. On-the-spot interviews will be held for a variety of part-time, seasonal positions, including sales clerks, cashiers and packers, customer service, catalog operators, catalog fulfillment, and more. Starting wage is $11.50 an hour.
Bronner’s offers 50 percent more wages Saturday evenings and Sundays, an employee referral program, uniforms, a generous employee discount and set schedules. For more information, call Bronner’s at (989) 652-9931.