Bronner’s of Frankenmuth Hiring Seasonal Workers in Job Fair

Aug 18, 2021 @ 8:57am
(photo courtesy of Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland)

Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth will be filling a number of positions at its job fair on September 8.

Interested individuals should enter Bronner’s south entrance between noon and 5:00 p.m. and come to the program center in section 2. On-the-spot interviews will be held for a variety of part-time, seasonal positions, including sales clerks, cashiers and packers, customer service, catalog operators, catalog fulfillment, and more. Starting wage is $11.50 an hour.

Bronner’s offers 50 percent more wages Saturday evenings and Sundays, an employee referral program, uniforms, a generous employee discount and set schedules. For more information, call Bronner’s at (989) 652-9931.

