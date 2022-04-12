      Weather Alert

Bronner’s in Need of Workers

Michael Percha
Apr 12, 2022 @ 7:00am
(photo courtesy of Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland)

(WWJ/MNN) – Christmas shopping could be delayed this year at one popular shop due to a worker shortage.

Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth is struggling to hire enough workers over the age of 18 and its’ impacting floor sales, but especially online orders. Personnel Manager Crissy Dutcher says if there aren’t people to fill orders, it’s hard to get the product out.

High-schoolers were on the team this past year, but state labor laws limit the amount of hours they can work. Dutcher says in order to fill open positions the company is relaxing some of its’ policies to accommodate single parent house-holds. She says applications can be filled out online starting in May.

