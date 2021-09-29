Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship

▶ Watch Video: Los Angeles judge to weigh Britney Spears’ conservatorship on Wednesday

A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that’s controlled the singer’s life, career and finances for 13 years. The pop star pushed for her father’s removal, with her legal team calling him “toxic” and “cruel.”

Judge Brenda Perry agreed with a petition from Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and appointed John Zabel, a certified public accountant, to serve as a temporary replacement. The judge denied a request from Jamie’s lawyer saying the ruling was unable to be appealed.

“This suspension is directly what Britney wanted, she does not want Jamie in her life,” Rosengart said in court Wednesday.

The judge also denied a request from Jamie’s counsel to investigate Zabel, saying the temporary appointment only requires a background check.

Attorneys have been given until December 30 to provide full books of records on the conservatorship to the judge. Britney’s fiance Sam Asghari posted in celebration to his Instagram on Wednesday. “Free Britney!” he wrote. “Congratulations!!!!”

