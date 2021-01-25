“Bridgerton” is returning for a second season on Netflix

▶ Watch Video: Actor Regé-Jean Page on Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton,” re-imagining Regency-era romance, inclusive cast

Dearest readers — breakout hit “Bridgerton” has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. The next installment of the steamy series set in London high society during the early 1800s is scheduled to begin production in the spring, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Netflix announced the news on social media and in a press release partly written in the style of the show’s infamous, “Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers.” The mysterious Whistledown, who serves as a narrator for the show and whose true identity is unknown until the season’s final episode, is voiced by the iconic Julie Andrews.

“The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season,” the release, written as Whistledown, said. “I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”

The first season of the show from TV mogul Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland, and creator Chris Van Dusen, was released late last month. It focused mainly on the eldest daughter of the well-to-do Bridgerton family, Daphne — played by Phoebe Dynevor — and her efforts to secure a husband during the social season.

The show also introduced viewers to its society’s other well-to-do families, along with the other seven Bridgerton children. Throughout the show, characters’ lives are upended or improved with the release of Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheets, filled with gossip and salacious details of the prestigious families.

Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/cYbgIhPUbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2021

The second season will focus on eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey), who was very much a part of his sister’s affairs during season one, according to the release.

“This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season,” according to the release. “I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Netflix appeared to tease Anthony’s future spotlight in a trailer of highlights from the past season posted to its social media pages on Thursday, which concluded with a final shot of the star.

The release didn’t offer any additional details, reminding fans, “patience, after all, is a virtue.”

The show is inspired by Julia Quinn’s series of bestselling romance novels, the “Bridgerton Series.” The books feature a different Bridgerton sibling and their path to love, with the second book, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” pivoting to Anthony’s efforts.