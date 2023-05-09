Bridgeport Township Man Reported Missing Saturday

Police from multiple departments are searching for a Bridgeport Township man who went missing on Saturday.

Police say Robert Lee Rodgers, Jr. was last seen in Saginaw between 1:00 and 2:00 A.M. in the area of South Hamilton and the Rust Avenue Bridge. Police discovered a shoe belonging to Rodgers by a riverside trail near the YMCA of Saginaw. Rodgers was last seen wearing black pants and a white T-shirt over a black hoodie with an image of a teddy bear.

Agencies involved in the search include the Saginaw Police Department, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department and Dive Team, the Saginaw Fire Department and the Bridgeport Township Police Department. Anyone with information on Rodgers’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.