Bridgeport Township welcomed a new police chief at a Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday evening.

Police Sergeant Erik Skabardis was sworn in, replacing former chief Dave Duffett, who now leads the Tittabawassee Township Police Department. Skabardis has been with the department since 2015. Before that, he served for 20 years with the Saginaw Police department, where he retired as a patrol sergeant.