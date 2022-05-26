Bridgeport Township Fire Kills Woman, Leaves Man in Critical Condition

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a fire early Thursday morning in Bridgeport Township. Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded at 2:17 a.m. to a 6-unit apartment building at 2236 King Road, where someone was reportedly trapped inside.
A woman identified as 58-year-old Sheryl Williams of Bridgeport was found dead inside. Fifty-nine-year-old Anthony Roe was first taken to Covenant HealthCare and later airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he was listed in critical condition.
Saginaw County Victim’s Advocates were assisting family members and others on the scene, while displaced tenants were getting help from the Red Cross.
The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall is assisting with the investigation into what caused the fire. Bridgeport Township Police, Michigan State Police, Buena Vista Township Police and Fire, Saginaw, Saginaw Township, Frankenmuth, Spaulding and James Township Fire Departments plus MMR all assisted at the scene.