Bridgeport Township Bank Robbery Suspects Arraigned
(source: Bridgeport Police Department)
Two suspects allegedly involved in a Bridgeport Township bank robbery in January were arraigned Tuesday, February 4.
Police say Antonio Buffone and Jaylin Orlik are responsible for the robbery of the United Financial Credit Union at 5658 Dixie Hwy. January 29. Buffone allegedly entered the bank around 2:15 p.m., giving the teller a note demanding money. There was no indication he had a weapon. He left on foot before getting into a vehicle driven by Orlik.
Buffone is charged with bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery while Orlik is charged with conspiracy to commit bank robbery. A preliminary hearing is pending.