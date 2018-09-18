Bridgeport Police Investigating Shooting

A Sunday, September 16 shooting in Bridgeport Township remains under investigation. Police were dispatched to 1850 Squire Dr. around 7:45 a.m. where a 28-year-old Saginaw man suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot to his leg. He was taken by ambulance to Covenant Healthcare. However, the man left before he was discharged by hospital staff. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence, where they discovered a handgun and ammunition. The Buena Vista Police Department and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the case. The man’s name has not been released.