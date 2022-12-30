Bridgeport Child Dies of Influenza

(source: Go Fund Me/Ransom Family)

Tragedy struck a Bridgeport family on Tuesday with the death of a 3-year-old girl only 2 days after Christmas.

According to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend, Morgan Laine Ransom, daughter of Courtney and Clinton Ransom, had been fighting influenza A, and was struggling to breathe Tuesday morning. Her parents called 9-1-1, but by the time help arrived it was too late. According to the organizer of the GoFundMe, Morgan would have celebrated her 4th birthday next month.

Her mother says that all funds raised will go toward funeral costs and household expenses while her husband takes time off from work.