Bridge The Gap Offering Police Academy Scholarships
Ayiteh Sowah from Bridge The Gap speaking about the scholarship program surrounded by supporting Police Chiefs (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Police chiefs and officials from around the Great Lakes Bay Region gathered in Bay County to talk about an opportunity with Bridge the Gap for those thinking of a career in Law enforcement.
Bridge the Gap Board member, Ayiteh Sowah, says the scholarship program hopes to help minorities interested in a law enforcement career get a closer look at available jobs in the area, build relationships between police and the community, and encourage diversity in law enforcement agencies.
He adds the assistance will not only help fund police academy costs for dedicated individuals, but help them find an agency that will support them while they’re finishing there.
Buena Vista Police Chief Reggie Williams says programs like this are what convinced him to get into law enforcement back in 1999.
Williams was joined by fellow Chiefs William Federspiel (Saginaw county), Bob Ruth (Saginaw), Mike Cecchini (Bay City Public Safety), Troy Cunningham (Bay County), and Nicole Ford (Midland).
All 7 to 14 applicants that are chosen will attend the Delta College 17-week Police Academy in August to be a part of the 109th police academy class.
For more information on the scholarship or how to apply, you can visit the Bridge the Gap website.