Brian Walshe indicted in murder of wife Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe, 48, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, was indicted Thursday by a Norfolk County grand jury in the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The grand jury indicted Walshe for misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body, the DA’s office said.

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Massachusetts, has been missing since New Year’s Eve, some time after having dinner with her husband and a friend. Her husband said she took a rideshare to Boston’s Logan International Airport to fly to Washington, D.C., but there is no evidence that she got on the plane. Her remains have not yet been found.

In January, the Norfolk DA announced that Brian Walshe was being charged with murder in his wife’s disappearance. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

During the time of her disappearance, Brian Walshe was on home confinement because of a federal conviction involving a scheme to sell fake Andy Warhol paintings. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, and possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction, CBS Boston reported.

Walshe remains held without bail.

— Kerry Breen contributed reporting.