Breckenridge High School Student Arrested
February 27, 2023 9:47AM EST
(Getty Images)
A tip received from OK2SAY resulted in the arrest of a Breckenridge High School Student last Wednesday.
The student was allegedly making threats of school violence and was in possession of weapons. Officials report that the student allegedly posted a photograph of the MSU shooter with a concerning comment. Michigan State Police are investigating after the student’s electronic devices were seized.
The student is lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center.