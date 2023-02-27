WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Breckenridge High School Student Arrested

By Denyse Shannon
February 27, 2023 9:47AM EST
A tip received from OK2SAY resulted in the arrest of a Breckenridge High School Student last Wednesday.

The student was allegedly making threats of school violence and was in possession of weapons. Officials report that the student allegedly posted a photograph of the MSU shooter with a concerning comment. Michigan State Police are investigating after the student’s electronic devices were seized.

The student is lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center.

