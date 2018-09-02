Breakfast on the Farm – Ingham County

Date: September 15, 2018
Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: MSU Beef Research Center, 5307 Bennett Rd., Lansing, MI 48910
Contact: Ashley Kuschel, 586-469-7616, kuschela@anr.msu.edu

Looking for a fun activity near home that is great for the whole family? Check out the Breakfast on the Farm events happening this summer! All of the events run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with breakfast ending at noon. Tickets are free and required for the breakfast. Breakfast on the Farm events will be happening at the following locations:

August 25: Van Buren County – Hosted by Hood Farms Family Dairy (41488 County Road 358, Paw Paw, MI 49079)

September 15: Ingham County – Hosted by MSU Beef Research Center (5307 Bennett Rd., Lansing, MI 48910)

