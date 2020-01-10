Break-In at Mt. Pleasant Target, Fifth Such Break-In in A Week
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Mt. Pleasant are investigating a break in of a Target store on E. Blue Grass Road.
The break in occurred Thursday, January 9 around 2:20 a.m. An unknown number of suspects smashed the glass front doors of the business, though it’s not known at this time if anything was taken.
Police believe the incident may be related to similar break ins of other target stores around the state, including one in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township January 5 and three others in the metro Detroit area January 6. Thousands of dollars worth of electronic items were taken from each store. Police say each incident lasted only minutes.
No arrests have been made.