Brasseur Electric Trains Closing Up Shop

A hobby train shop, a fixture in Old Town Saginaw for more than 50 years, is closing its doors for good.

Brasseur Electric Trains at 410 Court Street posted its message of its closing on its website and the Old Town Saginaw Association Facebook page. The shop is no longer accepting repair orders and has stopped sales of its merchandise. However, the showcases and shelving are available for sale by emailing [email protected].

The website says owners Jacob and Dean Brasseur are starting a repair business in North Carolina.