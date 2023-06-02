Brad Pitt calls Angelina Jolie “vindictive” in court documents about winery

Brad Pitt is again accusing Angelina Jolie of secretly selling her share of the winery they owned together, alleging she did it “to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make.” In the new complaint, filed on June 1 and obtained by CBS News, Pitt calls his ex-wife “vindictive.”

Pitt, 59, first sued Jolie, 47, in 2022, alleging she sold shares of Chateau Miraval Winery, which also includes a home, to a Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler.

Pitt would like to void the sale of the winery, located in the south of France. He said making wine has become his “passion” and said under himself and partner Marc Perrin the winery has grown into a “multimillion dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded makers of rosé wine,” according to the new court filing.

Shelfer, according to the documents, is considered an “oligarch in the Russian Federation” by the U.S. Treasury Department. Oligarchs — or extremely wealthy business leaders who are politically connected — became more prominent in Russia in the 1990s. Many Russian oligarchs are heavily involved in and benefit from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime, with some serving in political positions.

The suit alleges Shelfer previously tried to buy the winery from him, but Pitt turned him down.

Pitt also alleges he learned about Jolie’s sale of her share to Shefler in the press. He says Stoli, which is owned by Shefler’s company, Tenute del Mondo, announced it was “thrilled to have a position alongside Brad Pitt as curators” of Miraval rosé, which is made at the winery.

The actor said when they filed for divorce, he and Jolie told each other they would not sell their shares without the other’s consent. The couple, who share six kids, filed for divorce in 2016, It was finalized in 2019. They owned their interests in Miraval through their limited liability companies, Mondo Bongo and Nouvel.

Pitt said when they discussed their divorce in 2017, Jolie said she would only “take what she put in” to the winery, and ultimately, it is a gift that their children will inherit. He alleges his ex-wife stood by as he “invested money and sweat equity into the home and business.”

The suit alleges the sale violated Pitt and Mondo Bongo’s contractual rights. “Stoli and Jolie have sought to force Pitt into a partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions,” the suit reads.

Pitt is also suing Alexey Oliynik, Shefler’s “right hand man” who spearheaded the negotiations with Jolie for her limited liability company Nouvel, which included her share of Miraval.

The couple first bought the winery, where they also tied the knot, in 2008. Pitt says in the court documents Jolie paid for 40% of it.

Pitt is requesting a jury trial and is fighting for a declaration that Jolie’s purported sale of Nouvel is null and void, punitive and exemplary damages, restitution and attorneys fees.

CBS News has reached out to lawyers for Jolie and is awaiting response. Lawyers for Pitt did not provide an additional statement.

The winery suit is not the first time the couple has engaged in a legal dispute. When they first filed for divorce, the FBI announced it was investigating an alleged incident between Pitt and one of their children that occurred on a plane.

In a cross-complaint filed in the winery dispute last year, Jolie claimed that during the incident Pitt grabbed her by the head, shook her, and choked one of their children. She also claimed he struck another child when they tried to defend her. An FBI report released last year said neither party decided to pursue criminal charges, according to ET.

At the time, a representative for Pitt, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told the Associated Press Jolie’s allegations were “another rehash that only harms the family” and strongly denied them.