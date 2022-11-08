Boyfriend indicted for murdering woman, stashing remains in suitcases

The boyfriend of a New York City woman who was found dismembered and stuffed into two suitcases in her apartment has been indicted for her murder.

Justin Williams, 24, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse for the murder of D’Asia Johnson, 22, whose remains were found inside her Brooklyn apartment over the summer, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Monday.

According to investigators, Johnson went home after work on August 21 and never left her apartment again.

On the morning of August 22, Williams stabbed his girlfriend of several years nine times — five times to the front of her torso and four times to the back, Gonzalez said.

Williams allegedly dismembered Johnson’s body and stashed her remains into two suitcases, and lived in the apartment for a month and used cleaning product and towels to cover up the smell, prosecutors said.

Following a wellness check by building personnel, Williams fled the apartment, Gonzalez said. When police were called, Johnson’s body was discovered.

“This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice.”

Johnson’s neighbors were concerned after they had not seen her for days and heard what sounded like fighting in her apartment, CBS New York reported.

“The guy, he’s been abusing her for a long time. When she moved in — he’s not on her lease or nothing like that,” a neighbor told CBS New York. “If she’s looking at a guy or if she’s by anybody, he’ll just, like, smack her.”

Williams was held without bail on Monday and is scheduled for another hearing on January 25. If convicted he faces 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.