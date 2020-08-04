Boyce Companies File for Bankruptcy
(Image Courtesy of Great Lakes Drone Works)
The two companies which owned and operated the Edenville and Sanford dams have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Boyce Hydro Power LLC and Boyce Hydro LLC filed Friday, June 31 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Michigan. They are represented by Chicago-based Goldstein & McClintock.
The companies, in addition to several lawsuits filed against them following the failure of the dams during the May 19 flood, also have several outstanding debts to a number of other companies around the country. The debts total nearly $6.6 million.
Boyce, which owns the Edenville, Sanford, Secord and Smallwood dams, have been facing regulatory issues for several years. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked their license to operate the Edenville dam in 2018 due to its inability to handle a major flood.