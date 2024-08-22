Boy and Father Found Dead in Isabella County

Police in Isabella County are investigating what’s being called a murder-suicide.

On Monday, police receivied a report from a woman who said her six-year-old son, Rowan Morey, had not been returned to her custody by his father, 48-year-old Michael Winchell. Police began an investigation, attempting to contact Winchell with no success. Police searched the man’s home and property, attempted to contact relatives of Winchell, and even searched the property a second time, again without success. On Wednesday, however, family members also looked on Winchell’s property and found a camper at the back end. They broke out a window and discovered a man who appeared dead. When police arrived, they forced open the camper and also found the the body of the boy.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.