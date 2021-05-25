Boulder shooting suspect faces new charges

▶ Watch Video: Investigation of Boulder rampage intensifies

Prosecutors have filed a slew of new charges against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man accused of killing 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, in March. The added charges come just a day before the 22-year-old is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing.

Alissa is accused of opening fire at the King Soopers grocery store on March 22 with a gun he legally purchased days before the shooting. Witnesses described a chaotic scene in the store, as shots were fired and terrified shoppers fled. Ten people, including 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley, were killed.

Armed police officers are seen outside broken windows at King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on March 22, 2021. Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty

The new charges include more than a dozen counts of attempted murder and nearly 50 sentence enhancers, according to court documents released by the Boulder County District Attorney’s office on Monday. In total, Alissa is now facing 115 counts, including the murder of 10 people and the attempted murder of 15 civilians and 11 members of law enforcement.

This isn’t the first time prosecutors have added new charges in the case. In April, prosecutors filed more than 40 additional counts, including multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder and possessing a large capacity magazine.

“We’re going to work as hard as we possibly can to reach the right outcome and to ensure that the shooter is held fully accountable,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said when announcing the new charges in April.

Alissa is currently in police custody at an undisclosed location, CBS Denver reports.