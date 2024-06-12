Both Biden and Trump campaigns hosting London fundraisers

▶ Watch Video: Why the 2024 race is so close right now, according to polls

Both the Biden and Trump 2024 campaigns are hosting fundraisers in London Wednesday night as a new CBS News poll found the two presumptive nominees neck-and-neck despite Trump’s felony conviction last month.

One of the Trump fundraiser hosts says this will be a “big” fundraiser for the former president, and Donald Trump, Jr., and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle are expected to attend the fundraiser, according to two sources.

Anna Wintour, the British-born editor-in-chief of Vogue U.S., is hosting Wednesday night’s fundraiser for the Biden campaign, a Biden campaign official confirms.

The Financial Times first reported the same-day London fundraisers.

Federal law prohibits soliciting or accepting contributions from foreign nationals in federal elections. But many Americans live abroad or have dual citizenship.

President Biden won’t be present at the fundraiser. He is heading to Italy for G7 meetings, one day after a federal jury in Delaware convicted his son, Hunter, on felony gun charges.

Recent CBS News polling shows that Trump’s guilty verdict has not greatly swayed voters. Among all the factors on voters’ minds this election, Trump’s conviction is less important to them than issues like the economy, inflation and the border.

Trump’s campaign has said there was a fundraising blitz after the Manhattan jury convicted him of falsifying business records. His campaign and the Republican Party raised $52.8 million in the 24 hours after the verdict, according to the campaign. That’s more than than half of what they raised in all of April.