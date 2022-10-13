WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Boston police investigating possible kidnapping of 8-year-old boy

By CBS News
October 13, 2022 5:13PM EDT
Boston police are investigating the possible kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy. 

The victim is described as an 8-year-old Asian male and the suspect is an unidentified white female, BPD said in a tweet

The Boston Police Department on Thursday released images of a gray Mercedes van that it described as a “possible suspect vehicle” connected to the kidnaping, which was reported at 700 Commonwealth Ave. at approximately 1:10 p.m. The address belongs to the Warren Towers dormitory building at Boston University, according to CBS Boston.

The possible suspect van wanted in a reported kidnapping in Boston.

Boston Police Department

The vehicle has a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, including a yellow oval sticker, police said.

Police said the investigation remains active and is still in its preliminary stages.

