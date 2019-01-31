Border Security A Priority For Senator Gary Peters

Michigan’s junior U-S Senator Gary Peters says protecting America’s borders is critical. The Detroit area Democrat adds some areas along the southern border with Mexico should be fenced, but other locations can be managed through surveillance.

Peters told WSGW’s Art Lewis the most emphasis needs to be put on entry points with proper screening of people and vehicles and making sure their paperwork is correct.

Peters also wants to end government shutdowns. That includes maintaining pay for

workers while making Congress and the White House go without their salaries until the situation is resolved.