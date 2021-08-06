Book excerpt: “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison”

“The Collected Works of Jim Morrison,” published by Harper Design, is a new anthology featuring poetry, lyrics, artwork and journals by the frontman of The Doors, Jim Morrison (1943-1971). Harper Design In addition to a nearly-600-page book compiled from materials in the Jim Morrison Archive, Harper is also releasing a CD/digital download audio version that contains recorded performances of Morrison’s works by Patti Smith, Oliver Ray, Liz Phair and Tom Robbins, among others. The audio book also features, available for the first time, Morrison’s final poetry reading, recorded at the Village Recorder in West Los Angeles on December 8, 1970 – his 27th birthday. Listen to an excerpt below, along with a transcript; and don’t miss John Blackstone’s report on Jim Morrison, his cultural impact, and the production of this new anthology on “CBS Sunday Morning” August 8! Click on the link or the audio player below to hear Jim Morrison read “Whiskey & Mystics & Men.” from The Village Recorder Tapes (1970) My name is the Holy ShayI come to town this dayto tell my story to the JudgeJudge, Judge, Judge, Judgethe man is not wanted here.Come to our house, say the Manderinoand tell us why it is you stray so nearAnd why you run away fast & come back slow In the middle of the sun In the middle of the day When even an idiot goes indoors The sun sucks snakes Into its eye What do the dead do When they die? EarthAirFireWater MotherFatherSons&Daughters Airplane in the starry night First fright Forest follow free I love thee Watch how I love thee Have you forgotten the lessons of the ancient war Keep opening doors in the party skull. The tunnel of Love. Strangle the women, voices, one by one “Sing to your Daddy in the house of suede” Funeral bells are ringing cemetery deer are singing Cypress trees of Monterey The cool wines of disorder Calmly, looking back growing slowly older I want the kiss of war to unnerve the nation Demand transfer to another station The Politics of ecstasy are real Can’t you feel them working thru you Turning night into day Mixing sun w/the sea. & Gentlemen of doubt shout your warnings to the women of Crete who have no need for meat Sweet sacred meat Come out! Come out! & eat Excerpt from “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics,” ℗ & © 2021 HarperCollinsPublishers. Excerpted with permission by HarperCollins. For more info: “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics” by Jim Morrison (Harper Design), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound