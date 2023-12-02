Bonnie Kanici retires in January

Bonnie Kanici started in Law enforcement at Delta College and later moved to a position as a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. She then started her 31 year career with the Michigan State police. She later moved in to the role as Director and inherited the Animal Care and Control Center after it was discovered the previous director had several discrepancies.

Kanicki said, “I believe I’m built for the hard mile and I enjoy complex challenges where the stakes are high. I was drawn to Animal Control because I believed I could help. I thought my background would be conducive to pursuing animals cruelty cases.”

Kanici used the template of MSP inspection reports to help the Animal Care and Control reach max potential to service the area. Under Kanicki’s Direction the Agency moved to a new building and was recognized as the State’s Shelter of the Year. The new Saginaw Animal Care & Control is located at 5615 Bay Road, Saginaw. Her retirement takes effect on January 31st but she’s willing to stay a little longer to facilitate the hiring of her successor. Those interested in applying can apply here

Kanici said she is going to spend time with her family and return to her love of softball, she is planning on coaching the girls’ junior varsity team at Bay City Western High School this spring.