Bomb Threat Called In To Shiawasse County Walmart

Two teens in Shiawassee County could face criminal charges for making a fake bomb threat at a Walmart last Thursday.

Police responded to the store around 4:15 P.M. An exact location for the store was not provided. Bomb squad teams conducted a sweep of the Walmart, with customers and staff evacuated for several hours. Police found no credible threat, but say the teens made a prank call.

The case was forwarded to the Shiawassee County Proecutoirs Office for review.