Boil Water Advisory Issued for Bay County Mobile Home Park
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Bay County Health Officials are issuing a Boil Water Advisory for residents of Shady Rest Mobile Home Park in Bangor Township until further notice. The boil water advisory is being issued due to problems with the water supply at the mobile home park.
Residents are advised to boil their water for one minute for the following: drinking, cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets and all other human consumption.