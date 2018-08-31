Boil Water Advisory for Part of Frankenmuth

The Frankenmuth Department of Public Works is advising residents north of the Cass River to boil their water until further notice as a precaution against possible bacterial contamination. That may have happened as a result of the recent replacement of a water main. The DPW said it’s flushing the system and has not detected any contamination during sampling, but the “boil water” advisory is being done out of an abundance of caution.

Areas of Frankenmuth on Main Street, south of Tuscola and south of the Cass River are not impacted. Water should be brought to a boil, and allowed to boil for at least one minute. The DPW advises using bottled water as an alternative. They will issue an advisory when the boil water notice has been lifted.