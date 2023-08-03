Boil Water Advisories Issued in Two MidMichigan Communities

A precautionary boil water advisory goes into effect for Gladwin Thursday at 8:00 A.M.

The advisory will affect residents between May Street and the south city limits, and between Arcade and Silverleaf streets. The advisory will continue until further notice.

A boil water advisory has also been issued for the city of Clio, in the areas of Clarion Street, Poplar Street, Beech Street, Maple Street, Cherry Street, Butler Street, and the Clio Area High School. The city cites a drop in pressure in the city’s water supply, possibly causing bacterial contamination. Residents are asked to boil their water before drinking and cooking with it. The advisory will be lifted when it is deemed safe to drink.