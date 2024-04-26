WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Body of Woman Found in Flushing Township House Fire

By News Desk
April 26, 2024 3:00AM EDT
Fire officials in Flushing Township are investigating a fire where the body of a 59-year-old woman was found.

Crews responded to a home in the 8000 block of Dunham Street around 6:00 P.M. Wednesday to find the house engulfed. Firefighters found the body of the woman in the kitchen, where officials say they believe the fire started. Crews remained on the scene for several hours.

The house was a total loss. The fire remains under investigation.

