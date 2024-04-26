Body of Woman Found in Flushing Township House Fire

Fire officials in Flushing Township are investigating a fire where the body of a 59-year-old woman was found.

Crews responded to a home in the 8000 block of Dunham Street around 6:00 P.M. Wednesday to find the house engulfed. Firefighters found the body of the woman in the kitchen, where officials say they believe the fire started. Crews remained on the scene for several hours.

The house was a total loss. The fire remains under investigation.