Body of Saginaw Township Homicide Suspect Recovered

Ann Williams
May 20, 2021 @ 11:38am

The Michigan State Dive Team recovered the body of Aaron Christopher Pittman from the Saginaw River below the Zilwaukee Bridge, about 5:30 Wednesday afternoon. Pittman was a suspect in the death of 29-year-old Laresha Isom-Pittman, who was found dead in an apartment at 170 Camelot Drive early Tuesday afternoon. Police had been searching for the suspect since then.

The suspect’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, and an investigation is ongoing.

 

Sports News