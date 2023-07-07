WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House

By jonathan.dent
July 7, 2023 2:20PM EDT
source: Saginaw Police Dept.

Police in Saginaw are investigating the death of a 15-year-old whose body was discovered in an abandoned house Friday morning.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, officers responded to a house in the 2000 block of South Jefferson Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Officials say they found the body of Cortez Hampton, who had been shot one or more times.

Investigators spoke with residents of nearby homes, but are still looking for possible witnesses. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Matthew Gerow at (989) 759-1251, or Detective Katie Mercer at (989) 759-1628.

