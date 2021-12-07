Body of Missing Woman Found in Flint

State police are investigating the discovery of a body found in Flint on Saturday, December 4.
The body of 39-year-old Tracey Eashoo-Brownrigg of Lapeer was found around 1:00 p.m. on Flint’s south side. She was reported missing by family members on November 2 and was last seen October 25. She was known to frequent the area of Fenton and Atherton roads.
A cause of death has not been determined at this time. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance or death can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.