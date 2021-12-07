      Weather Alert

Body of Missing Woman Found in Flint

Michael Percha
Dec 7, 2021 @ 7:04am
(source: Crime Stoppers)

State police are investigating the discovery of a body found in Flint on Saturday, December 4.

The body of 39-year-old Tracey Eashoo-Brownrigg of Lapeer was found around 1:00 p.m. on Flint’s south side. She was reported missing by family members on November 2 and was last seen October 25. She was known to frequent the  area of Fenton and Atherton roads.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance or death can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

Popular Posts
State Police Troopers, Girl Injured in Bay County Crash
Alpena Man Dies in Iosco County Crash
Hunter Shot in Dispute with Two Boys in Genesee County
Ascension St. Mary’s Completes Emergency Room Expansion
All Tuscola County Schools Closed Friday
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On