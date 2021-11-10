Body of missing University of Alabama student found in river, police say

After several days of searching, authorities have found the body of a missing University of Alabama student, police announced Tuesday afternoon. Garrett Walker had disappeared from Tuscaloosa early Sunday morning.

“We are sad to report that divers found the body of University of Alabama student Garrett Walker around 4 p.m. today,” the Tuscaloosa Police Department wrote on Facebook. “We’re heartbroken for Garrett’s family and friends, as well as everyone in the Tuscaloosa and UA communities who are mourning this tragic loss.”

The 20-year-old from Maryland was last seen on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to CBS affiliate WIAT and local authorities. Some of his clothes as well as his phone had been found in the Black Warrior River on Sunday, leading authorities to search in the water.

Search crews used three boats to search the river. They also deployed drones and underwater sonar to locate Walker, WIAT reported.

No other information has been released. The investigation into Walker’s death is ongoing.