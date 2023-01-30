Body of Missing Ogemaw County Woman Found

The body of a missing 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman has been located in Leota in Clare County.

Ogemaw County Sheriff’s officials report that Sara Elizabeth Burns was found dead on Saturday after a lengthy search. Search and rescue teams, law enforcement agencies and volunteers from multiple organizations and communities joined in the search for Burns after she was reported missing on January 23rd. The Clare County Sheriff’s office had found her vehicle in the Leota area near Harrison before she was reported missing. A search was initiated using K-9’s, drones, and on-foot canvassing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for funeral expenses for Burns.