Body of Missing Midland Man Found In Gladwin County

News Desk
June 28, 2023 2:00PM EDT
Body of Missing Midland Man Found In Gladwin County
Michael Frisco

A search for a Midland man who went missing in May has a tragic ending.

The body of Michael  Wayne Frisco was discovered on Sunday in Gladwin County. Frisco was reportedly in a crash in the area of M-30 and Estey Road on May 26 and disappeared into the woods. His girlfriend reported him missing on June 8. Police say his body was found in a barn on Oliver Road, a couple of miles from the crash site.

It’s believed Frisco took his own life. His death remains under investigation.

