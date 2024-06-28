Body of Missing Genesee County Man Found

The search for a man reported missing from Fenton Township has come to an end after his body was discovered Thusday in a Genesee County lake.

33-year-old Austin James Berger was first reported missing June 23, having last been seen in the 16000 block of Hi Land Trail in Fenton Township. Police say his body was found around 4:00 P.M. According to initial reports, Berger died of an accidental drowning in Marl Lake in Fenton Township. Police say at this stage of their investigation, there appears to be no sign of foul play.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department has offered their condolences to the victim’s family and friends.